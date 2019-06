Jason Kokrak watches his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Friday, March 8, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Kokrak shot a 4-under 68 in the 3rd-round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit

DETROIT, Michigan (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak shot a 4-under 68 to jump into the Top 25 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic after the third round on Saturday.

The former Eagle got off to a slow start with a bogey on 1, but rallied for birdies on 4, 5 and 7 to finish the front nine 1-under.

Kokrak turned it up on the back, grabbing an eagle on 12 and birdies on 13, 14 and 17 to finish the back 3-under.

Kokrak is seeking his 11th Top 25 finish of the season.