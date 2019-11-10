Fly Eagles fly! Warren JFK races past Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK easily handled Independence 41-7 in Division VII Region 25 playoff action on Saturday at Independence High School.
Jesse Likens scored three touchdowns in the victory.
JFK Quarterback Christian Marantis threw a pair of touchdown passes on the night. Cameron Hollobaugh notched a receiving touchdown, and also scored on the ground to cap off the night.
Warren JFK improves to 8-4. The Eagles advance to face Cuyahoga Heights (9-1) on Saturday November 16 at 7 p.m. at a location to be announced.