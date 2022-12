LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A boys’ basketball game will have to be played later this month due to members of the team getting sick.

The Lisbon David Anderson High School‘s boys’ basketball game against Columbiana will not be played on Tuesday. The school’s Athletic Director Kyle Bing said the team is battling the flu.

Bing said that the postponement was necessary because the team does not have enough players available to take the floor.

As a result, the game is rescheduled for Thursday, December 22.