FLASHBACK FRIDAY: 11 years ago, Kelly Pavlik beat Jermain Taylor in rematch, improving to 33-0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Eleven years ago this weekend, Youngstown boxer Kelly Pavlik asserted his dominance in the sport, with a win by unanimous decision over Jermain Taylor in their rematch in Las Vegas.

Five months earlier, Pavlik knocked out Taylor capturing his WBC and WBO Middleweight Titles. But the ever-competitive Taylor wanted another crack at the undefeated Pavlik and he got his chance.

The fight on February 16, 2008 was as advertised at the MGM Grand in what turned out to be a much closer bout the second time around.

Watch the video above for more details and reaction from that night. Fast forward to 2019, recent reports have surfaced that Pavlik could make his return to the ring. Of course, only time will tell, but one thing's for sure, on that February night in 2008, "The Ghost" was on top of the world.