Flaherty sharp, DeJong homers, Cards beat Bucs 5-4 in opener

The St. Louis Cardinals opened the season by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4

by: The Associated Press

St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul DeJong (11) is congratulated by teammate Paul Goldschmidt (46) after hitting a two-run home run as Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings, left, watches during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 24, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Jack Flaherty pitched seven solid innings, Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals opened the season by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4.

Tyler O’Neill and Dexter Fowler added solo homers for St. Louis in the first game of an unprecedented 60-game season shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Flaherty, who went 7-2 with an 0.91 ERA over his final 15 regular season starts last year, did not give up a run until Jacob Stallings hit two-out, two-run single just under the glove of first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in the seventh.

