Flaherty goes to 5-0, DeJong homers as Cards beat Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Trevor Cahill walks to the dugout after pitching the top of the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 1, 2021.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Jack Flaherty pitched six solid innings to keep his record perfect

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Flaherty pitched six solid innings to keep his record perfect and Paul DeJong hit a three-run homer in the first inning to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 12-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Flaherty struck out nine while winning his fifth consecutive start. He gave up three runs on six hits and two walks and improved to 7-1 in 10 career starts against the Pirates.

DeJong’s homer off Trevor Cahill capped a four-run first.

St. Louis won for the seventh time in nine games.