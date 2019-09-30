Five Valley volleyball teams featured in latest OHSVCA poll

Crestview leads the way for Valley teams in the latest OHSVCA poll released on Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Five Valley teams are ranked in the latest OHSVCA poll that was released Sunday evening.

Crestview is the top ranked team from the area coming in at 7th in Division III.

In Division II, Canfield is the lone Valley team to make the top-20 coming in at 10th and are receiving a first place vote.

Division IV has the most area teams in the top-20 with three. Badger is the highest ranked at 14 with a first place vote followed by Heartland Christian and Wellsville who come in tied at 20th.