Five Steelers voted to 2020 Pro Bowl

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt celebrates his sack of Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and fumble recovery by sliding into the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are sending a total of five players to the 2020 Pro Bowl.

David DeCastro, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cameron Heyward, Maurkice Pouncey and T.J. Watt were all voted in for their efforts this season.

According to the team’s website, this is the 19th straight season the Steelers are sending multiple players to the Pro Bowl and the 28th time in the last 31 seasons. It’s the fourth straight Pro Bowl the team has had at least five players selected for.

Guard David DeCastro is heading to the Pro Bowl for the fourth time, while Pouncey was voted to his eighth Pro Bowl.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick leads the Steelers with five interceptions, has a forced fumble and three fumble recoveries, which is tied for sixth in the NFL.

Heyward has 72 tackles and eight sacks, which is tied for 11th in the AFC.



Watt has piled up 13 sacks, which is the best in the AFC and fifth overall in the NFL.

The 2020 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Jan. 26 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.