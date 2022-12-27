NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Red Dragons won their third game over the course of the past four outings by defeating Mineral Ridge, 74-58.

Sam Perrone led five double-digit scorers with 16 points. Anthony Budak had 15 while Keyshon Talley finished with 13 (11-11 from the foul line). Matt Kozak and Robert Strickland each had 12 points apiece.

Niles (5-3) will be back in action on Thursday when they meet Campbell Memorial.

Mineral Ridge was led by Jordan Moore’s 13 points. Trey Rigley and Ian Erb both had 11 points. Jon Rozzi also scored in double figures with 10.

The Rams will travel to Sebring on Tuesday, Jan. 3.