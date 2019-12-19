Five players from Slippery Rock and Mount Union named All-Americans

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Five football players from Slippery Rock and Mount Union were named First Team All-Americans this week.
Leading the way was Slippery Rock senior quarterback Roland Rivers, who led all of Division II football this season with 4,460 yards passing and 52 touchdowns.
The All-American teams are chosen by a panel of sports information directors and the Associated Press.
DIVISION II – FIRST TEAM
Quarterback – Roland Rivers III, senior, Slippery Rock
Running Back – Nate Gunn, senior, Minnesota State; Jaleel McLaughlin, sophomore, Notre Dame, OH
Offensive Linemen – Tyler Allison, senior, Ferris State; Evan Heim, senior, Minnesota State; Chris Larsen, senior, Slippery Rock; Jason Poe, junior, Lenoir-Rhyne; Grant Stewart, senior, Colorado School of Mines
Tight end – Zach Davidson, junior, Central Missouri
Wide Receiver – Zimari Manning, senior, Tarleton State; Shane Zylstra, senior, Minnesota State
All-purpose player – Dominique Ramsey, junior, Texas A&M-Commerce
Kicker – Dante Brown, senior, Fort Hays State.
Defensive Linemen – Jaquan Artis, senior, Lenoir-Rhyne; Austin Edwards., senior, Ferris State; Chris Garrett, junior, Concordia-St. Paul; B.J. Jefferson, senior, Tarleton State
Linebackers – Chris Hoad, senior, Texas-Permian Basin; Rondrow Peebles, junior, Carson-Newman; Drew Seers, junior, Lindenwood
Secondary – Nick Ciccio, sophomore, Colorado Mesa; Christopher Jefferson, sophomore, Findlay; Lamont McPhatter II, senior, California (Pa.); Prince Robinson, senior, Tarleton State.
Punter – Isaac Parks., junior, North Carolina Pembroke
The Division II Second Team included Slippery Rock junior wideout Henry Litwin, junior defensive end Chad Kuhn, senior linebacker Brad Zaffram, and Ursuline high school grad and Notre Dame, OH senior Sha’haun Williams.
DIVISION III FIRST TEAM
Quarterback – Broc Rutter, senior, North Central (Ill.).
Running back – Robert Shufford, junior, Birmingham-Southern; Ethan Greenfield, sophomore, North Central (Ill.)
Offensive Linemen – Sharmore Clarke, junior, North Central (Ill.); Quinn Meinerz, junior, Wisconsin-Whitewater; Nic Vetter, senior, Wartburg; Sean Sherman, senior, Mount Union; Dan Greenheck, senior, St. John’s
Tight end – Ryan Curtiss, senior, Muhlenberg
Wide Receiver – Andrew Kamienski, junior, North Central (Ill.); Justin Hill, senior, Mount Union
All-purpose player – Willie Julkes III, senior, Concordia-Moorhead
Kicker – Anthony Avila, sophomore, Mary Hardin-Baylor
Defensive Linemen – Frankie Feaster, senior, Muhlenberg; Dallas McRae, senior, Wheaton (Ill.); Joey Longoria, senior, Mary Hardin-Baylor; Michael Nobile, sophomore, Delaware Valley
Linebacker – Scottie Bobeck, senior, Benedictine; Dante Capozzoli, junior, Kean; Anton Clark, senior, East Texas Baptist
Secondary – Jeff Hector, senior, Redlands; Spencer Rowland, senior, Wheaton (Ill.); Jake Beesley, junior, North Central (Ill.); Kordell Ford, junior, Mount Union
Punter – Zach Warcola, senior, College of New Jersey
The Division III Second Team includes Grove City senior running back Wesley Schools.