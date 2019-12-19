Five players from Slippery Rock and Mount Union named All-Americans

SRU quarterback Roland Rivers led all of Division II football this season with 4,460 yards passing and 52 touchdowns

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Five football players from Slippery Rock and Mount Union were named First Team All-Americans this week.

Leading the way was Slippery Rock senior quarterback Roland Rivers, who led all of Division II football this season with 4,460 yards passing and 52 touchdowns.

The All-American teams are chosen by a panel of sports information directors and the Associated Press.

DIVISION II – FIRST TEAM

Quarterback – Roland Rivers III, senior, Slippery Rock

Running Back – Nate Gunn, senior, Minnesota State; Jaleel McLaughlin, sophomore, Notre Dame, OH

Offensive Linemen – Tyler Allison, senior, Ferris State; Evan Heim, senior, Minnesota State; Chris Larsen, senior, Slippery Rock; Jason Poe, junior, Lenoir-Rhyne; Grant Stewart, senior, Colorado School of Mines

Tight end – Zach Davidson, junior, Central Missouri

Wide Receiver – Zimari Manning, senior, Tarleton State; Shane Zylstra, senior, Minnesota State

All-purpose player – Dominique Ramsey, junior, Texas A&M-Commerce

Kicker – Dante Brown, senior, Fort Hays State.

Defensive Linemen – Jaquan Artis, senior, Lenoir-Rhyne; Austin Edwards., senior, Ferris State; Chris Garrett, junior, Concordia-St. Paul; B.J. Jefferson, senior, Tarleton State

Linebackers – Chris Hoad, senior, Texas-Permian Basin; Rondrow Peebles, junior, Carson-Newman; Drew Seers, junior, Lindenwood

Secondary – Nick Ciccio, sophomore, Colorado Mesa; Christopher Jefferson, sophomore, Findlay; Lamont McPhatter II, senior, California (Pa.); Prince Robinson, senior, Tarleton State.

Punter – Isaac Parks., junior, North Carolina Pembroke

The Division II Second Team included Slippery Rock junior wideout Henry Litwin, junior defensive end Chad Kuhn, senior linebacker Brad Zaffram, and Ursuline high school grad and Notre Dame, OH senior Sha’haun Williams.

DIVISION III FIRST TEAM

Quarterback – Broc Rutter, senior, North Central (Ill.).

Running back – Robert Shufford, junior, Birmingham-Southern; Ethan Greenfield, sophomore, North Central (Ill.)

Offensive Linemen – Sharmore Clarke, junior, North Central (Ill.); Quinn Meinerz, junior, Wisconsin-Whitewater; Nic Vetter, senior, Wartburg; Sean Sherman, senior, Mount Union; Dan Greenheck, senior, St. John’s

Tight end – Ryan Curtiss, senior, Muhlenberg

Wide Receiver – Andrew Kamienski, junior, North Central (Ill.); Justin Hill, senior, Mount Union

All-purpose player – Willie Julkes III, senior, Concordia-Moorhead

Kicker – Anthony Avila, sophomore, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Defensive Linemen – Frankie Feaster, senior, Muhlenberg; Dallas McRae, senior, Wheaton (Ill.); Joey Longoria, senior, Mary Hardin-Baylor; Michael Nobile, sophomore, Delaware Valley

Linebacker – Scottie Bobeck, senior, Benedictine; Dante Capozzoli, junior, Kean; Anton Clark, senior, East Texas Baptist

Secondary – Jeff Hector, senior, Redlands; Spencer Rowland, senior, Wheaton (Ill.); Jake Beesley, junior, North Central (Ill.); Kordell Ford, junior, Mount Union

Punter – Zach Warcola, senior, College of New Jersey

The Division III Second Team includes Grove City senior running back Wesley Schools.