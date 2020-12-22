Five Pittsburgh Steelers selected to Pro Bowl

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) rushes the passer during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes )

Steelers' standouts T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cameron Heyward, Maurkice Pouncey, and David DeCastro have been named to the Pro Bowl.

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – A total of five Pittsburgh Steelers were selected for the 2021 Pro Bowl.

That includes T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cameron Heyward, Maurkice Pouncey, and David DeCastro.

Watt, who was voted to the Pro Bowl for the second time, has 12 sacks on the season to rank second in the NFL.

Fitzpatrick has piled up a total of 59 tackles this season. He has also tallied four interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Heyward has been selected to the Pro Bowl for the third time, while DeCastro made the cut for the fifth time. Pouncey has now earned Pro Bowl honors nine times in his career.

The Pro Bowl was originally slated to be played on January 31, but the game has been canceled due to COVID-19.

More headlines from WKBN.com: