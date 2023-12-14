YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State men’s basketball cruised to their fifth straight victory with a 107-70 thumping of Bethany College (WV) on Thursday night.

Five different Penguins registered double figures, led by John Lovelace Jr. with a game-high 23 points while adding 9 rebounds.

Freshman Gabe Dynes notched his first career double-double with 14 points (7-7 shooting from the field) and 10 rebounds.

Brett Thompson also scored 15 points while EJ Farmer and Brandon Rush each pitched in 12 points a piece.

For Bethany, East Liverpool product Cole Bailey scored 10 points for the Bison in the loss.

Youngstown State improves to 8-3 on the season and will next host Westminster (PA) on Monday, Dec. 18, at 6:30 p.m.