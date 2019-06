Five local teams to change divisions for upcoming high school football season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four local teams (Austintown Fitch, East Palestine, LaBrae, and McDonald) will drop to a lower division for high school football this season, while Youngstown East will be the only local team to move up.

The Valley will not have a Division One team competing this upcoming season with Austintown Fitch’s move to Division II.

The 2019 OHSAA Divisional assignment are based on the 2018 boys enrollment, and the competitive balance formula.

The number next to each school represents the OHSAA boys enrollment from 2018

Division II (3)

AUSTINTOWN FITCH / 549… down from Division I

BOARDMAN / 551

WARREN HARDING / 506

Division III (6)

CANFIELD / 321

CHANEY / 288

EAST / 287… up from Division IV

HOWLAND / 330

NILES / 310

WEST BRANCH / 251

Division IV (10)

BEAVER LOCAL / 214

CARDINAL MOONEY / 149

EAST LIVERPOOL / 231

GIRARD / 227

HUBBARD / 256

LAKEVIEW / 231

POLAND / 240

SALEM / 243

STRUTHERS / 218

URSULINE / 183

Division V (3)

CHAMPION / 173

CRESTVIEW / 149

SOUTH RANGE / 156

Division VI (12)

BROOKFIELD / 119

COLUMBIANA / 126

EAST PALESTINE / 132… down from Division V

LABRAE / 140…down from Division V

LIBERTY / 143

CAMPBELL / 148

MINERAL RIDGE / 110

NEWTON FALLS / 140

SOUTHERN LOCAL / 113

SPRINGFIELD / 138

UNITED / 143

WESTERN RESERVE / 104

Division VII (11)

SOUTHINGTON / 58

LISBON / 100

JACKSON-MILTON / 96

WARREN JFK / 74

LEETONIA / 73

LOWELLVILLE / 49

MATHEWS / 84

MCDONALD / 97… down from Division VI

SEBRING / 65

VALLEY CHRISTIAN / 76

WELLSVILLE / 76