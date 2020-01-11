Five Leopards get into double-figures; Liberty wins big

Liberty will play next at home versus Champion

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Five Leopards scored in double figures as Liberty got by Memorial, 64-24. Shar’Da Williamson and Demi Watson each scored 18. Delia Watson added 12 and Cianna Smith and Allyson Jones tallied 10 points respectively.

For the Lady Red Devils, Amari Rhodes and India Armour-Clark scored 8 and 7 points. Memorial travels to Heartland Christian on Monday.

The Lady Leopards (12-2) return home for the first time this January to take on Champion on Wednesday.