NEW YORK, New York (WKBN) – A total of five Cleveland Guardians were named finalists for the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards.

The Cleveland standouts named finalists include: centerfielder Myles Straw, second-baseman Andres Gimenez, third-baseman Jose Ramirez, left-fielder Steven Kwan, and pitcher Shane Bieber.

The awards honor the best fielders in Major League Baseball. Finalists are chosen by Managers and six coaches per team.

Winners at each position will be announced following the World Series.

The Guardians finished the season as the American League Central Division champions, and also advanced to the ALDS before falling to the Yankees in five games.