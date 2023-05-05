WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Jaden Rishel tossed six innings of one-hit ball in Kennedy’s 8-0 win over Champion. Rishel accounted for five strikeouts. Andrew Lapolla pitched the final inning.

Senior Jake Hettrick-Carfangia went 3 for 4 and drove in three runs to lead the Eagles’ offensive attack. Santino Ciambotti, Michael Condoleon, Caleb Hadley and Dominic Ryan all finished with two hits apiece.

JFK will meet Rootstown on the road on Monday.

Bradey Quinby had Champion’s lone hit of the ballgame.

The Golden Flashes will return to play in conference with a matchup against Brookfield on Monday.