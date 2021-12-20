CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Five Cleveland Browns players have been selected for the Pro Bowl, the NFL announced on Monday.

Running back Nick Chubb, guards Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio, defensive end Myles Garrett and cornerback Denzel Ward have been selected for the annual game.

Four others were selected as alternates. Fullback Andy Janovich, center JC Tretter, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and tackle Jedrick Wills, Jr. will fill in if players drop.

Bitonio and Garrett were each selected to be starters for the second consecutive season.

The 2022 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. ET.