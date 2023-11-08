CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield High School celebrated five student-athletes who will continue their careers at the Division I level during the initial signing day for the early period.

Maci Toporcer – Purdue Ft. Wayne Soccer

Toporcer smashed the Cardinals 20-year-old record for goals in a season with 52 goals while adding 15 assists her senior season.

Hannah Wahib – Youngstown State Soccer

The duo of Toporcer and Wahib was virtually unstoppable during Canfield’s 21-1-1 season, with Wahib breaking the single-season assists record with 21 during her senior campaign while also scoring 30 goals on the way.

Ava Littler – Youngstown State Track

During her junior season, Littler became the first Cardinal in more than 20 years to qualify for the State Meet in both the 100-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles in the same season.

Malena Toth – Buffalo Softball

While leading Canfield to a state runner-up finish a season ago, Toth posted a dominant 0.70 earned run average while racking up 19 wins in the circle.

Blake Baker – Youngstown State Cross Country/Track

Baker will go down in the Canfield cross country record books, posting a personal-record 15:25 5k early in the season and picked up a top 25 finish at the state meet.

