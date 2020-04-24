Breaking News
Five area high school football teams changing divisions this fall

Sports

The OHSAA released the new divisional assignments Friday

Hubbard, Liberty, Cardinal Mooney, West Branch, and Southern Local high school football

Credit: Sefa Kart/iStock/Getty Images Plus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Two area teams will be moving up and three will be dropping down a division in high school football this fall. The OHSAA released the new divisional assignments Friday.

In accordance with the OHSAA’s competitive balance formula, both Hubbard and Liberty will be moving up this year. West Branch, Cardinal Mooney and Southern Local will be moving down a division.

Hubbard’s adjusted boys enrollment jumps from from 256 to 272, making the Eagles a Division III team this season. Liberty will jump to Division V this year, with their adjusted enrollment going from 143 to 165.

West Branch drops to Division IV, Cardinal Mooney is now a Division V team, and Southern Local falls to Division VII.

The rest of the divisional assignments are listed below, along with the 2018 boys enrollment numbers:

DIVISION II

  • Boardman – 551
  • Austintown Fitch – 549
  • Warren Harding – 506

DIVISION III

  • Howland – -330
  • Canfield – 321
  • Niles – 310
  • Chaney – 288
  • Youngstown East – 287
  • Hubbard – 256 (up from D4)

DIVISION IV

  • West Branch – 251 (down from D3)
  • Salem – 243
  • Poland – 240
  • East Liverpool – 231
  • Lakeview – 231
  • Girard – 227
  • Struthers – 218
  • Beaver Local – 214
  • Ursuline – 183

DIVISION V

  • Champion – 173
  • South Range – 156
  • Crestview – 149
  • Cardinal Mooney – 149 (down from D4)
  • Liberty – 143 (up from D6)

DIVISION VI

  • Campbell – 148
  • United – 143
  • LaBrae – 140
  • Newton Falls – 140
  • Springfield – 138
  • Columbiana – 126
  • East Palestine – 132
  • Brookfield – 119
  • Mineral Ridge – 110
  • Western Reserve – 104

DIVISION VII

  • Southern Local – 113 (down from D6)
  • Lisbon – 100
  • McDonald – 97
  • Jackson Milton – 96
  • Mathews – 84
  • Sebring – 81
  • Wellsville – 76
  • Valley Christian – 76
  • Warren JFK – 74
  • Leetonia – 73
  • Southington – 58
  • Lowellville – 49

