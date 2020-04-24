Five area high school football teams changing divisions this fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Two area teams will be moving up and three will be dropping down a division in high school football this fall. The OHSAA released the new divisional assignments Friday.

In accordance with the OHSAA’s competitive balance formula, both Hubbard and Liberty will be moving up this year. West Branch, Cardinal Mooney and Southern Local will be moving down a division.

Hubbard’s adjusted boys enrollment jumps from from 256 to 272, making the Eagles a Division III team this season. Liberty will jump to Division V this year, with their adjusted enrollment going from 143 to 165.

West Branch drops to Division IV, Cardinal Mooney is now a Division V team, and Southern Local falls to Division VII.

The rest of the divisional assignments are listed below, along with the 2018 boys enrollment numbers:

DIVISION II

Boardman – 551

Austintown Fitch – 549

Warren Harding – 506

DIVISION III

Howland – -330

Canfield – 321

Niles – 310

Chaney – 288

Youngstown East – 287

Hubbard – 256 (up from D4)

DIVISION IV

West Branch – 251 (down from D3)

Salem – 243

Poland – 240

East Liverpool – 231

Lakeview – 231

Girard – 227

Struthers – 218

Beaver Local – 214

Ursuline – 183

DIVISION V

Champion – 173

South Range – 156

Crestview – 149

Cardinal Mooney – 149 (down from D4)

Liberty – 143 (up from D6)

DIVISION VI

Campbell – 148

United – 143

LaBrae – 140

Newton Falls – 140

Springfield – 138

Columbiana – 126

East Palestine – 132

Brookfield – 119

Mineral Ridge – 110

Western Reserve – 104

DIVISION VII