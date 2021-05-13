Fitzgerald homer clears the garage lifting Canfield to sectional win

Canfield rolled past Salem 10-0 in five innings in the Division II Softball Sectional Final

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield rolled past Salem 10-0 in five innings in the Division II Softball Sectional Final on Thursday evening.

Lauren Fitzgerald went 2-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Bella Kennedy went 3-4 and drove in a pair of runs in the win for the Cardinals.

Pitcher Bella Kennedy tossed six shutout innings, allowing just one hit with three strikeouts.

With the loss, Salem drops to 7-17 on the season.

The Cardinals improve to 15-6 on the season. The Cardinals advance to face Hubbard in the Division II District Semifinals on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

The winner of that game will face the winner of Marlington/Girard in the Division II District Final on Thursday May 20 at 5 p.m.