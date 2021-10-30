Fitch’s tournament run ends in volleyball district championship game

SOLON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Fitch girls’ volleyball team lost to Chardon in the Division I District Championship at Solon High School Saturday afternoon.



Chardon won in three sets: 25-18, 25-23 and 25-19.

The Falcons were led by junior Jocelyn Jourdan who piled up 24 kills. Erin Burke had 15 assists, and Alyssa Leskovac had 10 digs.



Fitch finishes the season with a record of 21-4 and was the ACC champion.

With the win, Chardon advances to face Massillon Jackson in the Division I Regional Semifinals on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.