AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch pitcher Joe Roth threw a six-inning shutout in the Falcons’ 10-0 win over Cardinal Mooney Thursday night.

Roth allowed just two hits and struck out 11 batters. At the plate, he recorded one RBI.

Fitch’s Carson Fuller went 3-for-3 and tallied three RBIs. Hayden Warmouth finished with two RBIs while Josh Loew, Donavan Bell-Sullivan and Brandon Popio added one RBI.

Bronson Ferencak allowed nine hits and struck out two batters through four innings for the Cardinals. In relief, Logan Boyd allowed one run and struck out four in two innings.