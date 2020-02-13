Fitch’s John Burd discusses thrilling rally over Beaver Local

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch rallied past Beaver Local 36-34 in high school wrestling action on Wednesday night.

The event was broadcast live as a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week. Following the win, Austintown Fitch Head Coach John Burd joined Chad Krispinsky.

With the win, the Falcons improve to 13-2, while Beaver Local drops to 11-3.

The following are the results from Tuesday night.

Austin Grate (Fitch) def. Nick Wukotich (Beaver Local)

AJ Winterburn (Fitch) def. Payne Allen (Beaver Local)

Daniel Wirth (Beaver Local) def. Joey Perez (Fitch)

Jacob Ferguson wins by forfeit

James Kosilik (Fitch) def. Kaydon Bobby (Beaver Local)

Mark Emmerling Jr. def. Marc Judy

Colin Roberts def. Jaymin Salsberry

John Woodburn (Beaver Local) def. David Shannon (Fitch)

Logan Ours (Beaver Local) def. Tyler Lintner (Fitch)

Zach Richards (Fitch) def. Jonathan Potts (Beaver Local)

Devon Smallsberry (Beaver Local) def. Dom Miglets (Fitch)

Skyler Lasure (Beaver Local) def. Peyton Quarles (Fitch)

Logan Krulik (Beaver Local) def. Dom Hileman (Fitch)

Jacob Smail (Fitch) def. Alex Solansky (Beaver Local)