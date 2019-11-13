Fitch’s Abby Knight picks the Penguins; officially signs with YSU Soccer

Austintown Fitch's Abby Knight has signed her National Letter of Intent to play college soccer at Youngstown State.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch’s Abby Knight has officially signed her National Letter of Intent to play college soccer at Youngstown State.

Primarily a defensive midfielder, Knight finished with 12 goals and nine assists last season.

A two-time varsity captain, Knight was named All-State her senior year.

In addition, she was named First Team All-District in both her junior and senior campaigns. She was runner-up for District Player of the Year this past season.

Knight also earned First Team All-AAC in her final two high school seasons.

While playing for her club team Soccer Vision Academy, Knight went to nationals twice.



Knight chose to play for the Penguins over Lake Erie College and Slippery Rock.