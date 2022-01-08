AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Austintown-Fitch head wrestling coach John Burd won his 100th career duel meet Saturday during the Austintown Duels meet.

The Falcons went 4-1 on the afternoon with wins over Boardman (51-20), Howland (69-11), Hubbard (65-12) and St. Vincent St. Mary’s (43-26).

Fitch’s lone loss of the meet was to Louisville 50-25.

The Falcons’ Jacob Ferguson had a good afternoon, going a perfect 5-0 on the day.

Fitch is now 14-2 on the season.

The OHSAA District wrestling meet is scheduled for Feb. 28 until March 5 which will be followed by the State Tournament from March 11-13.