AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch pitcher Sydnie Watts pitched a perfect game, leading the Falcons to a 10-0 win over Kent Roosevelt in the Division I Sectional Final on Wednesday.

Watts and catcher McKenna Hogan collaborated to strike out 11 batters without a walk in the win.

Watts also homered and drove in three runs in the victory.

Ayla Ray singled and drove in a run on a sac-fly.

On Tuesday, Watts set Fitch’s single-season record with 250 strikeouts.

Maddy Taylor also reached a career milestone, recording her 100th and 101st career hit in the victory. Taylor reached the milestone in just three seasons.

With the win, Austintown Fitch improves to 20-2 on the season.

The Falcons advance to face No. 17 Louisville in the Division I District Semifinals on Monday at 3:30 p.m. at Austintown Fitch’s Falcon Stadium.