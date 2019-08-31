Fitch volleyball off to 3-0 start following 5-set win over Salem

The Falcons won the final set, 17-15, handing the Quakers their first loss of the season.

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Fitch volleyball team won a thrilling five set match over Salem Saturday at Salem High School.

The match was back and forth from the start, pitting two evenly matched teams. In the end, Fitch prevailed, 21-25, 25-22, 25-21, 21-25 and 17-15.

The Falcons were led by Jocelyn Jourdan with 4 blocks and 8 kills, while Chelsie Wheeler had 10 kills and 4 aces.

In addition, Ella Sahli recorded 25 digs, Emma Bartlett finished with 25 assists and 12 digs, and Alex Fisher tallied 6 kills and 3 blocks.

With the win, Fitch improves to 3-0 on the season, while Salem drops to 5-1.

