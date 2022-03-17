AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Austintown Fitch volleyball players have signed National letters of intent to continue competing in college.

Senior standout Alyssa Leskovac has signed with Chatham University in Pittsburgh where she’ll major in human biology with plans to become a physician assistant. She was a team captain for the Falcons, and broke a school record last season with 15 aces in a match.

Erin Burke will play at Hiram College and major in bio medical humanities with a focus on pre med.