AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Fitch Falcons used a balanced effort Friday night to take down the Bulldogs from Stow-Munroe Falls in week five, 41-0, at Falcon Stadium.

The Falcons jumped out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter following two DJ Williams touchdown runs and a touchdown run from Dan Evans.

That lead would grow to 35-0 after touchdowns from Deon’Dray Richard and Brady Evans.

Dan Evans would score again, this time on a pass from DeShawn Vaughn, in the third quarter to give the Falcons a 41-0 lead.

Austintown Fitch (4-1) will host Ursuline in week six.