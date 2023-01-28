WARREN, Ohio (WKNB) — After Warren Harding cut the Austintown Fitch lead to 18-14, the Falcons used a 12-1 run to pull away from the Raiders for a 40-25 win.

View highlights and hear from Coach Natalie Lynn above.

Fitch senior Zayda Creque led the Falcons with 12 points and freshman Kylie Folkwein finished with 10.

Nadia McQueen led the Raiders in scoring with 9 points as Harding drops to 8-12 after the 10-point loss.

Austintown Fitch improves to 10-9 on the season and registers its second conference win and sits at 2-3 in All-American play.