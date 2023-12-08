YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Allen Hill’s layup with 1.7 seconds left in regulation proved to be the game winner as Austintown Fitch topped Cardinal Mooney 38-36 in boys high school basketball action on Friday night.

The Cardinals had one final chance to tie at the buzzer, but they could not get a shot off.

Hill finished the night with a team-high 11 points for the Falcons in the win.

Marcel Finkley added 8, while Deshawn Vaughn tallied 6 for Fitch.

Cardinal Mooney placed two players in double-figures. Eddie Nieves led the Cardinals with a game-high 15 points.

Rocco Turner tallied 10 in the setback for Mooney.