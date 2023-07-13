Austintown Fitch softball pitcher Sydnie Watts was selected as an All-American by the National Fast Pitch Coaches Association

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch softball pitcher Sydnie Watts was selected as an All-American by the National Fast Pitch Coaches Association on Thursday.

Watts was voted the seventh-best softball pitcher in the nation, earning Third Team honors.

She was one of just 40 student-athletes nationwide to earn the honor.

Watts helped lead Austintown Fitch to the Division I State Championship, which was the first in Fitch program history.

This past season, Watts threw seven no-hitters with two perfect games. She tossed her 11th career no-hitter in the state semifinals.

This spring, she posted a 0.38 ERA with 14 shutouts for the Falcons.