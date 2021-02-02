Fitch star wideout commits to West Virginia football

The Falcons' career leader in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns is expected to sign with the Mountaineers on Wednesday

Todd Simons, Austintown Fitch Football, Big 22

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch standout wide receiver Todd Simons is heading to the Big 12, committing to West Virginia University to continue his football career.

Simons is expected to sign with the Mountaineers on Wednesday.

In just six games this past fall, Simons scored five touchdowns with 517 yards on 26 receptions. He also holds school records for career receiving yards and receiving touchdowns with the Falcons.

Just over a week ago, Simons posted on his social media that he was offered a preferred walk-on spot with the Mountaineers.

