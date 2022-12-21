AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown-Fitch senior standout Cam Smith made things official with Iowa State on Wednesday, signing to continue his football career with the Cyclones.

Watch the video above to see Smith sign and to hear from the Falcons’ defensive back.

He did a little bit of everything for Fitch this past year, playing quarterback, wide receiver and in the secondary on defense.

In 2022, Smith threw for 516 yards, rushed for 124 more and had 172 yards receiving with 11 total touchdowns.

On defense, he recorded 55 tackles with two interceptions.

Smith was a member of WKBN’s Big 22 and is a Division II all-state third-team selection in 2022.