AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch volleyball standout Rylie Simons recorded her 1,000th career assist in the Falcons’ 3-2 (25-23, 24-26, 17-25, 25-18, 16-14) win over defending Division II state champion Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin on Tuesday night.

Simons reached the milestone in just the fourth matchup of her sophomore season. She finished the night with 46 assists, 9 digs and 3 aces.

Jordan Smith tallied 24 kills and 16 digs. Kylie Folkwein added 20 kills and 9 digs. Izzy DiRenzo piled up 29 digs. Afton Roby finished with 4 blocks.

With the win, Austintown Fitch improves to 4-0 overall on the season.