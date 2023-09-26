AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch volleyball sophomore Rylie Simons became the school’s all-time leader in assists.

Simons achieved the all-time school record in a win over Girard on Monday, Sept. 25. Simon’s all-time assists record is 1,432.

Simons beat two Fitch girls’ volleyball records. The previous record holders are Emma Bartlett ’21 with the rally score record of 1,425 assists, then Stacie Mang ’03 with a record of 1,431 assists.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In late August 2023, Simons also recorded her 1,000th career assist in the Falcons’ win over defending Division II state champion Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin on Tuesday night.

When she was a freshman in 2022, Simons set another school record with 47 assists for the Falcons in five sets.

Fitch beat Cardinal Mooney 3-0, Tuesday, Sept 26.