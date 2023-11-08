AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch softball standout Ayla Ray made her commitment to Youngstown State official during Wednesday’s early period signing day.

Hear from Ray about her decision and the exciting day above.

While helping lead the Falcons to the school’s first state championship in softball, Ray posted a .534 batting average with 6 home runs, 7 doubles, 4 triples and 19 runs batted in.

During that state championship win, Ray broke a 1-1 tie with a solo home run to take a 2-1 lead, which Fitch never relinquished.

For her career, Ray has an eye-popping .548 batting average and .606 on-base percentage.