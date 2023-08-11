LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKBN) – After winning the OHSAA Division I state championship, the awards keep coming in for the 2023 Austintown Fitch softball team, this time for the coaching staff.

The National Fastpitch Coaches Association named the Fitch coaching staff as one of eight High School Spring Regional Coaching Staffs of the Year from across the country.

The staff of head coach Steve Ward and assistant coaches Becki Spalding, Nicole Fiddler, Bob Jones, Jerry Bruff and Rich Raymer are now eligible for the 2023 National Staff of the Year award, which will be announced on August 22, 2023.

This special honor comes after the Falcons claimed their first softball state championship in school history with an undefeated 22-0 record while outscoring opponents a whopping 215-16 over the course of the season.

Fitch has earned state and national recognition since the state title, finishing #1 in Ohio and #9 nationally in the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 poll and were ranked #14 by MaxPreps out of all schools across the country.