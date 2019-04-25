Fitch softball posts their 10th win
Falcons outhit Howland, 15-2
HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Fitch garners their 10th win of the season as they topple Howland, 11-1. The Lady Falcons improve their league mark to 7-1. Lydia Spalding registered the win for Fitch. Ryleigh Morgan finished with 3 singles. Ashley Mickey, Maddy Taylor and Lainie Simons each had a pair of hits. Mickey drove in 2 runs. Taylor and Simons each had a double.
For Howland, their lone run came on a 1st inning homerun by Emily Darlington. Howland will welcome LaBrae on Saturday.
Fitch will play Hillsdale on Friday.
