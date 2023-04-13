MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WKBN) — Austintown Fitch sophomore pitcher Sydnie Watts pitched a perfect game in the Falcons’ 17-0 win over Elizabeth Seton on Thursday.

It marks the second perfect game in her career.

Watts struck out a total of 17 batters in the win for Fitch. She also drove in a pair of runs at the plate.

Abby Toth homered and drove in four runs for the Falcons while Samantha Severn likewise homered and finished with 2 RBIs

McKenna Hogan piled up 3 RBIs, while Kylie Folkwein drove in a pair of runs.

With the win, Austintown Fitch remains unbeaten at 10-0 on the season.

Elizabeth Seton drops to 4-5 on the campaign.