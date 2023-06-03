AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown-Fitch softball team captured the OHSAA Division I state championship on Saturday by topping Anthony Wayne 6-1 at Firestone Stadium.

It is the Falcons’ first softball state championship in school history and was the first trip to the title game since 1993.

Anthony Wayne would strike first in their half of the first inning when Megan Sumner hit a RBI-single to make it 1-0.

That would be the lone run that sophomore Sydnie Watts and the Falcons would allow. Watts went all seven innings allowing just two hits with the one run and 12 strikeouts.

Fitch would respond in the third inning when freshman Kylie Folkwein singled to right to bring home Ayla Ray to make it 1-1.

Ray would give the Falcons the lead in the fifth inning when she blasted a home run to right to make it 2-0. It was her sixth home run of the year.

Folkwein would continue her stellar evening delivering a triple later in the fifth to bring home Caitlin Mitchell making it 3-1. She would come home on an error to give Fitch a 4-1 lead.

Samantha Severn would cap the scoring in the inning for the Falcons, coming home on a wild pitch to push their lead to 5-1.

Fitch ends the season undefeated at 22-0-2.