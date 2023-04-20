CHARDON, Ohio (WKBN) – Fitch softball improves to 12-0 as the Falcons top Chardon, 7-2.

Sydnie Watts pitched a complete seven inning game by striking out 13 and allowing only four hits.

Morgan Roby, Kylie Folkwein and Samantha Severn all finished with a pair of base hits. Each had a double while Roby drove in three runs.

Caitlin Mitchell (double) and Ayla Ray (single) both closed out their evening with an RBI.

Fitch returns home on Friday to square off against Hoban.

Chardon (12-4) will take on Eastlake North on Friday.