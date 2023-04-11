NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina (WKBN) – Fitch shut out Bamberg-Ehrhardt (SC), 17-0, in Myrtle Beach Tuesday morning.

The Falcons’ sophomore Sydnie Watts tossed a three-inning no-hitter while striking out eight.

Ayla Ray homered and drove in a pair of runs. Caitlin Mitchell finished a homerun shy of the cycle.

Ray, Mitchell, McKenna Hogan, Kylie Folkwein and Samantha Severn all had multiple hit days.

Fitch (8-0) is set to meet Greenbrier Christian Academy (VA) Wednesday at 10 am.

The Red Raiders fell to 3-3.