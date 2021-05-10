Fitch sending two football players to the Division One college level

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch is sending two football players to the Division One college level. A signing ceremony for Todd Simons and Joe Ziegler was held on Monday.

Watch the video above to hear from both players.

Simons, a 6 foot 3 wide receiver, is headed to West Virginia University. In 6 games this past season, Simons caught 26 passes for 517 yards, and accounted for 5 touchdowns. He also became Austintown Fitch’s all-time leader in receiving yards (1,125) and touchdowns (14).

“I just want to push myself to the highest level,” says Simons. “I go to a big school as it is now. I’ve always been the big man on campus, so why not go try for a new challenge and not be the biggest guy coming in? So I’m looking forward to it.”

Ziegler stands 6 foot 7, 300 pounds and is committed to the University of Toledo. He led the Falcons with 29 knockdowns last season and helped lead the team to a perfect (6-0) regular season, and a win in the Division II playoffs.

“They’re getting somebody that’s going to work hard, somebody that loves to win. I’m very competitive and I hate to lose,” says Ziegler. “And they told me on the tour, Chick-fil-A is open on Sunday nights, so I was like, of course!”