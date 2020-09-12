Fitch scores 21 unanswered points to rally past Chaney

Austintown Fitch rallied from a 14-0 halftime deficit to earn a 21-14 win over Chaney Friday night.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch rallied from a 14-0 halftime deficit to earn a 21-14 win over Chaney Friday night.

The Falcons tallied 21 unanswered points in the second half to seal the victory.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

With the win, Fitch improves to 3-0 overall on the season. The Falcons will host Warren Harding in week four.

Chaney drops to 0-3 on the campaign. The Cowboys will face Cardinal Mooney next Saturday at Stambaugh Stadium.

Get updated scores, throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.