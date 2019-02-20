Fitch's Simons nets 52 against East; Ties school scoring record

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Austintown Fitch Sophomore Todd Simons tied a school record with 52 points in the Falcons' 83-82 win over East Tuesday night.

Simons scored the eventual game-winning basket in the final five seconds to seal the victory.

The record was first set by Jack Morrison back in the 1954-55 season.



Fitch improves to 6-15 overall on the season.



The Falcons will host Boardman in the regular season finale Friday night.





