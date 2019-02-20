Fitch's Simons nets 52 against East; Ties school scoring record
Simons scored the game-winning basket in an 83-82 win over East
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Austintown Fitch Sophomore Todd Simons tied a school record with 52 points in the Falcons' 83-82 win over East Tuesday night.
Simons scored the eventual game-winning basket in the final five seconds to seal the victory.
The record was first set by Jack Morrison back in the 1954-55 season.
Fitch improves to 6-15 overall on the season.
The Falcons will host Boardman in the regular season finale Friday night.