Fitch's Simons nets 52 against East; Ties school scoring record

Simons scored the game-winning basket in an 83-82 win over East

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Austintown Fitch Sophomore Todd Simons tied a school record with 52 points in the Falcons' 83-82 win over East Tuesday night.

Simons scored the eventual game-winning basket in the final five seconds to seal the victory.

The record was first set by Jack Morrison back in the 1954-55 season. 

Fitch improves to 6-15 overall on the season.

The Falcons will host Boardman in the regular season finale Friday night.



 

 

