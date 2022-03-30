AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch standout Tyree Mitchell has committed to play college football at Baldwin Wallace.

He made the official announcement on Wednesday morning.

Mitchell was a three-year starter for the Falcons during his high school career.

A standout running back and linebacker, Mitchell earned All-AAC honors last fall despite missing four games due to injury.

Last season, Mitchell rushed for 428 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, he tallied 17 tackles and five tackles-for-loss with one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one touchdown.

He chose Baldwin Wallace over Westminster, Mount Union and Lake Erie College.