Fitch rolls past Benedictine; Falcons stay unbeaten on the season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch remains perfect in the 2020 season following a 42-14 win over Cleveland Benedictine Saturday night.

Falcons’ Quarterback Devin Sherwood threw three touchdown passes and ran for another in the win.

Nate Leskovac ran for a pair of scores and caught a touchdown pass for Fitch.

The Falcons opened the scoring in the first quarter on Devin Sherwood’s 18-yard touchdown run, giving Fitch a 7-0 lead.

Fitch added to that lead in the second quarter when Sherwood connected with Nate Leskovac on a 66-yard touchdown pass, increasing the lead to 14-0.

Later in the second, Sherwood hit Todd Simons on a 29-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was no-good, with the Falcons leading 20-0.

The Bengals got in the board in the second quarter, but Leskovac later added a 4-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion to increase Fitch’s lead to 28-7.

Benedictine cut into the deficit early in the third quarter on a Duane Jackson four-yard touchdown run. Fitch still held a 28-14 lead.

Fitch answered back with just under four minutes left in the third quarter, when Nate Leskovac scored from a yard out to make it 35-14 in favor of Fitch.

Sherwood tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Evans early in the fourth quarter to increase the lead to 42-14.

Austintown Fitch improves to 5-0 on the season. The Falcons wrap up the regular season Friday night at home against Steubenville.



Benedictine drops to 2-3 on the campaign.