Fitch registers 17 in third inning as Falcons soar against Howland

Five Falcon batters finished with multiple hits

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ahead 5-2, Fitch compiled 17 runs in the bottom half of the third inning to post a 22-3 victory Monday afternoon against Howland.

Bella Tofil, Ayla Ray and Sydney Shaffer all finished with three hits apiece. Tofil scored four runs while Shaffer passed home plate three times. Lydia Spalding scored three times while closing out her day with two hits. Maddy Taylor belted a pair of doubles. Sophia Senediak homered.

Kayla Schubert pitched five innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out two in her winning pitching performance.

Sophomore Cloe Lopez led Howland’s offense with two hits.

On Tuesday, Howland will play host to Fitch.

