YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday’s Division I Softball regional championship game between Austintown Fitch and North Canton Hoover has been postponed due to potential inclement weather in the forecast for this afternoon.

The championship game will now be played on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Youngstown State University’s softball complex.

Fitch advanced to the regional championship with a 5-2 over Broadview Heights.

Hoover rolled past Walsh Jesuit 10-2 in the other semifinal.

The winner of Fitch/Hoover will advance to face the winner of West Chester Lakota West/Cincinnati Oak Hills in the Division I state semifinal next Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Akron’s Firestone Stadium.

Austintown Fitch is trying to advance to the state final four for the first time since 1993.